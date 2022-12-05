COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team suffered its second defeat of the season on Wednesday, but that didn’t cost them its spot in the rankings.

Ohio State (6-2) has kept its No. 25 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll after losing to Duke 81-72 in Durham on Wednesday and getting a 96-59 win over St. Francis on Saturday in Columbus.

Coach Chris Holtmann and company got its initial spot in this season’s rankings last week after a fifth-place finish in the Maui Invitational. After the loss to the Blue Devils, the Buckeyes concluded with a 10-12 record in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which will be discontinued after this season.

The Scarlet & Grey will begin conference play on Thursday night when they host Rutgers at Value City Arena at 7 p.m. They will conclude the week in Chapel Hill facing former No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and now out of the top 25.

AP Poll (Dec. 5, 2022)