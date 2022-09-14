COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since the 1890s, Ohio State has played games with no matchups more frequent than those against other teams in the Buckeye State.

Saturday will be the 258th time OSU has played against an in-state opponent when the third-ranked Buckeyes (2-0) faced Toledo at 7 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. In the last 30 years, Ohio State has played the usual Ohio college teams you’d think of: Youngstown State, Cincinnati, Ohio, etc.

But well before the days of television and the Big Ten, regular opponents would include Otterbein, Denison, and Ohio Wesleyan. OSU has even played games against the Dayton YMCA and the Columbus Barracks, a military installment.

Of these 257 games, the Buckeyes have won 189, and they have not lost to an in-state team in more than a century. Here’s a look at that last loss and some other notable encounters dating to 1894.

Sept. 10, 2011

Ohio State 27, Toledo 22 (Ohio Stadium)

The last time the Buckeyes and the Rockets played was 11 years ago when Toledo nearly upset OSU.

It was not a great start for the 15th-ranked Scarlet & Grey, who trailed 15-7 after the first quarter. OSU made it to halftime with the lead thanks to a Carlos Hyde touchdown run and a Chris Fields 69-yard punt return for a score.

Toledo was only down five points in the fourth quarter after an error-riddled game and had a chance to drive and win. That drive ended unsuccessfully, and the Buckeyes escaped with the victory.

Among the notable Rockets’ miscues included a missed field goal, more than 100 yards in penalties, and a mishandled hold on a field goal. No Buckeyes offensive player eclipsed 100 yards rushing or receiving.

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Carlos Hyde #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball up field against the Toledo defense during the first half on September 10, 2011 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Toledo 27-22. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Terrance Owens is tackled by John Simon #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Johnathan Hankins #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter on September 10, 2011 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Toledo 27-22. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Joe Bauserman #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets sacked by Charles Rancifer #10 of the Toledo Rockets during the first quarter on September 10, 2011 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Toledo 27-22. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Head Coach Luke Fickell of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches a replay as his team takes on the Toledo Rockets on September 10, 2011 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Toledo 27-22. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Chris Fields #80 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks a tackle to return a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Toledo Rockets on September 10, 2011 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Sept. 19, 2009

Ohio State 38, Toledo 0 (Cleveland Browns Stadium)

Two years before OSU’s scare against the Rockets, the teams met not in Columbus or Toledo but in Cleveland for what was called the Patriot Bowl.

Quarterback Terrelle Pryor turned it on with four touchdowns and over 370 yards passing and rushing. The fans in Cleveland were treated to a highlight play early as Pryor tossed a 76-yard touchdown pass to Dane Sanzenbacher less than two minutes in.

This game marked the most recent time Ohio State has played a regular-season game at a neutral site.

CLEVELAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Terrelle Pryor #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes motions from the line during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ohio State Buckeyes shutout the Toledo Rockets 38-0. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Dan Herron #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ohio State Buckeyes shutout the Toledo Rockets 38-0. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Kurt Coleman #4 and head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State Buckeyes jog onto the field before the game against the Toledo Rockets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ohio State Buckeyes shutout the Toledo Rockets 38-0. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Jordan Hall #29 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to get around the tackle of Archie Donald #42 of the Toledeo Rockets on September 19, 2009 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 38-0. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves off the line during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ohio State Buckeyes shutout the Toledo Rockets 38-0. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sept. 20, 2003

Ohio State 24, Bowling Green 17 (Ohio Stadium)

It was a beautiful afternoon at the Horseshoe that the defending national champion Buckeyes almost lost to an in-state opponent for the first time in more than 75 years.

Bowling Green came for the third meeting between the schools. After Buckeyes running back Lydell Ross’ second touchdown run, the Falcons trailed 24-7 in the fourth quarter but roared back with a touchdown and a field goal to come within a possession of the Buckeyes with just under two minutes left.

Bowling Green got the ball back with a few seconds remaining and got to midfield, but safety Will Allen intercepted Falcons quarterback Josh Harris to avoid a possible upset.

OSU has beaten Bowling Green two other times since 2003, with the Buckeyes having an undefeated record against the Falcons.

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Tight end Ryan Hamby #80 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes gains yards after catching a pass against the Bowling Green State University Falcons during the game at Ohio Stadium on September 20, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 24-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Tailback Lydell Ross #30 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes rushes for a touchdown against the Bowling Green State University Falcons during the game at Ohio Stadium on September 20, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 24-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State University Buckeyes cheers for his team after they scored a touchdown against the Bowling Green State University Falcons during the game at Ohio Stadium on September 20, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 24-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Split end Drew Carter #8 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble #7 after catching a touchdown pass against the Bowling Green State University Falcons during the game at Ohio Stadium on September 20, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 24-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Tailback Maurice Hall #28 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes carries the ball against the Bowling Green State University Falcons at Ohio Stadium on September 20, 2003 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Bowling Green 24-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

Oct. 8, 1921

Oberlin 7, Ohio State 6 (Ohio Field)

On Oct. 5, 1921, the World Series had its first game broadcast on radio, as New York’s Yankees and Giants played at the Polo Grounds. Three days later, Ohio State lost by a point to Oberlin in front of 10,000 fans in Columbus.

“Ohio Underdog Day,” as it’s now known, was a far cry from the game that the schools played five years earlier, a 128-0 win for the Buckeyes.

The game was played on a rain-soaked field and the Buckeyes led 6-0 in the third quarter before Oberlin’s W.E. Parkhill scored a touchdown and then kicked the go-ahead extra point for the Yeomen. Despite the outcome, the Buckeyes were on the move.

Two months earlier, ground was broken on their future home, Ohio Stadium. Ohio Field, which seated about 14,000, was located along High Street on land where Arps and Ramseyer halls now stand.

Sept. 5, 1894

Akron 12, Ohio State 6 (Ohio State Fairgrounds)

If you go back 128 years, organized sports was in its infancy, and most of the events you know today didn’t even exist, including the modern Olympics.

College football, however, had begun, and in Ohio, the Buckeyes showed off this sport at the 1894 Ohio State Fair in a five-team tournament.

The five schools that brought teams were Ohio State, Buchtel (now Akron), Denison, Miami University, and Wittenburg, who all played each other at the in-field grandstand.

OSU’s most recent loss to the team known today as the Zips was at this tournament, with Buchtel playing under coach John Heisman (yes, that one).

And if a game ran long, fair officials would start a scheduled horse race as the football was still being played.