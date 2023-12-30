ARLINGTON, Tex. (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes ended the 2023 season on a whimper after suffering a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

The seventh-ranked Buckeyes were held to just a first quarter field goal after starting quarterback Devin Brown came out of the game injured in the second quarter, leading to Lincoln Kienholz stepping in for the rest of the game. OSU totaled only 203 yards of offense and punted on eight times.

“We had a lot of things in the gameplan designed for his style of play,” said head coach Ryan Day about Brown. “We lost him and it was a little bit of a scramble and we came up short.”

Ohio State’s defense was able to shutout the Tigers through the first three quarters but Missouri sealed the game on the first play of the fourth quarter as running back Cody Schrader ended a 95-yard scoring drive with a touchdown run. Mizzou put the dagger in the game on the next drive, going 91 yards down the field to secure the win in a lackluster bowl game.

One of the biggest bright spots of OSU’s defense was Jack Sawyer, who registered three sacks to tie a Buckeyes bowl game record.

The win was Missouri’s first in a bowl game since 2013, the same year Ohio State last lost a non-playoff bowl game. With just three points scored, it was OSU’s worst offensive performance in a bowl game since being shutout by Clemson in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. With the loss, it is the third consecutive season Ohio State finishes 11-2.

A running game updates thread can be found below

First Quarter

OSU goes backwards on first possession: The opening drive for Devin Brown in his first career Buckeyes start netted negative yardage as TreVeyon Henderson was tackled on first down for a loss of two. Brown threw two incompletions afterwards, leading to a punt.

Mizzou punts after big Cook run: The Tigers also punted on its opening drive but netted positive yardage. Quarterback Brady Cook scrambled for a big 17-yard run to get Mizzou past midfield before a failed throw on 3rd and 8.

Buckeyes punt despite Egbuka catches: Ohio State moved the chains a few times on its second drive as Brown targeted Egbuka three times, resulting in three catches for 16 yards. Two false start penalties put OSU in position to punt after a 3rd and 20.

Burke makes clutch tackle, leads to Mizzou punt: Missouri went three-and-out on its second drive with OSU corner Denzel Burke making a key tackle on 2nd and 4 on a Cook run. On 3rd down, Cook threw out of bounds for an intentional grounding penalty with the ensuing punt taken from the end zone.

Brown limps, leading to OSU timeout: After some big runs by Henderson, the Buckeyes were unable to get a first down on 3rd and 7. Before they could run a 4th down play, Ryan Day called a timeout as Brown could be seen visibly limping on his left foot. Brown injured his leg after his cleat got stuck into the turf while being sacked.

Buckeyes open scoring with field goal: Brown’s injury led to the Buckeyes opting to kick a field goal on 4th down. Jayden Fielding nailed a 44-yarder to open the scoring in the Cotton Bowl while Brown was being checked on the sidelines. Ohio State 3, Missouri 0

Tigers can’t get multiple first downs: Missouri was able to convert its first third down of the game with Cook bursting down the middle for a 10-yard run. After that, the Tigers were stopped and forced to punt for a third successive drive.

Brown comes back in at quarterback: On the final play of the first quarter, Devin Brown returned to the game after his apparent foot injury. The play was a direct snap to Henderson.

Second Quarter

Henderson takes snap, Brown sacked on third down: Henderson took the direct snap on 2nd and 10 with Brown lined up at receiver. Brown took the snap on third down and was sacked from the blind side, leading to another OSU punt.

Brown goes into locker room: During Missouri’s first drive of the second quarter, Devin brown was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for his injury.

Buckeyes notch two sacks to force Mizzou punt: Brady Cook continued his impressive start running as he ran on 4th and 1 to keep the drive alive. Cook was then sacked by Jack Sawyer on first down and Ty Hamilton on third down, leading to Mizzou’s fourth punt in four drives.

Lincoln Kienholz comes in at OSU QB: With Brown injured, freshman Lincoln Kienholz came in at quarterback with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter. On his first play under center, the South Dakota-native handed off to Henderson.

Buckeyes punt with limited playbook: With Kienholz in, the Buckeyes likely have condensed the playbook. On that drive, Henderson ran on all three plays gaining just five yards. OSU punted for the fourth time as both teams totaled eight punts in the first half thus far.

Mizzou stays 100% on punts: Another drive where Cook got a few carries that led to yet another Missouri punt. Five drives, five punts for the Tigers.

Ohio State punts again: Kienholz did throw during his second drive at quarterback and threw an incompletion. Buckeyes went three-and-out and punted again.

Missouri punts for sixth time in the half: Ohio State’s defense maintained its tremendous pass coverage as Cook could not get a completion. Mizzou punted again and almost was called for an interference on the returner, but OSU was called for a block in the back instead.

Buckeyes continue punting streak: A first-half that was filled with punts just had to have one more. OSU did get its biggest play with a Xavier Johnson 17-yard run and nearly had a huge passing connection between Kienholz and Jayden Ballard.

Missouri delay of game ends half: The Tigers had a chance to tie the game with a 65-yard field goal attempt but were called for a delay of game. On the last play, Missouri threw a pass out of bounds.

Third Quarter

Tigers can’t stop punting: Missouri started the second half with the ball and its offensive frustrations continued. Jack Sawyer sacked Cook for his second sack of the game and the Tigers went three-and-out, punting for the seventh time.

Kienholz connects with Johnson, who gets hurt: The Buckeyes called a long passing play to begin the third quarter was Kienholz’s throw found Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard gain. Johnson got tackled hard as he caught the ball, leading to an injury timeout.

Buckeyes miss field goal: Buckeyes followed Kienholz’s first completion with a pass by Emeka Egbuka down field that went incomplete. On 4th down, Jayden Fielding attempted a 48-yard field goal that doinked off the left upright.

Jack Sawyer gets third sack, Mizzou punts again: Missouri continued following the same offensive pattern as Cook got another big run, was sacked by Sawyer for a third time and then punted for the eighth time.

Ohio State punts yet again: Jesse Mirco came on for his seventh punt after another drive failed to yield points for the Buckeyes. Johnson and Henderson were able to get big runs during the drive and get into Mizzou territory.

Missouri makes the red zone: The Tigers got into the red zone, marking the first red zone trip of the game as Cook threw a 49-yard heave to Marquis Johnson. The quarter ended with Mizzou on the Buckeyes 7-yard line.

Fourth Quarter

Missouri scores go-ahead touchdown: The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with the first touchdown of the game as Cody Schrader pounded in a seven-yard touchdown run, putting Mizzou ahead. Missouri 7, Ohio State 3

Buckeyes can’t respond, punt again: Ohio State followed Mizzou’s touchdown with its eighth punt of the game. Kienholz started the drive completing a 25-yard pass to Egbuka, but could not sustain the momentum on the drive.

Burden TD ices game for Mizzou: The Tigers followed a 95-yard touchdown drive with a 91-yard touchdown drive as Brady Cook threw a score to Luther Burden from seven yards to ice the game for Missouri. Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Kienholz fumbles after multiple completions: OSU was able to move the chains with Kienholz completing a few passes. On the 8th play of the drive, Kienholz stepped back to throw, was sacked, and fumbled the ball with Mizzou recovering.