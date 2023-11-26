COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s regular season is over after losing 30-24 to Michigan in Ann Arbor. That loss also meant a significant drop in the rankings for the Buckeyes as they sit out from Championship Saturday.
Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 6 in the new USA Today coaches poll, a four place drop after being ranked 2nd before playing the Wolverines. Among the four one-loss teams in contention to make the College Football Playoff, OSU is ranked second among them ahead of Texas and Alabama but behind Oregon.
Coaches Poll (Nov. 26, 2023)
|1
|Georgia (59)
|2
|Michigan (4)
|3
|Washington
|4
|Florida State
|5
|Oregon
|6
|Ohio State
|7
|Texas
|8
|Alabama
|9
|Missouri
|10
|Penn State
|11
|Ole Miss
|12
|Oklahoma
|13
|LSU
|14
|Louisville
|15
|Arizona
|16
|Notre Dame
|17
|Iowa
|18
|Tulane
|19
|Oklahoma State
|20
|NC State
|21
|Oregon State
|22
|Liberty
|23
|Tennessee
|24
|SMU
|25
|James Madison
The Buckeyes will root for chaos this weekend as they hope a string of upsets could put them in the College Football Playoff. Each of the power five conference championship games will effect the playoff picture and upsets in a majority of them could slingshot OSU back into the top four.
Sunday at noon will be the announcement of the final four-team playoff before the CFP expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. If the Buckeyes miss the playoff, they will likely play in the Orange Bowl.
2023 Power Five conference championship games
Pac-12: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Washington (FRI Dec. 1, 8 p.m.)
Big 12: No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas (SAT Dec. 2, 12 p.m.)
SEC: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (SAT Dec. 2, 4 p.m.)
Big Ten: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 17 Iowa (SAT Dec. 2, 8 p.m.)
ACC: No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State (SAT Dec. 2, 8 p.m.)