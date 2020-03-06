Buckeye Central ends McDonald’s season in Regional Semifinals

Two Blue Devils scored in double-figures but it wasn't enough to top Buckeye Central and reach the Regional Final

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team’s hopes of a Regional Final berth ended Thursday night as the Blue Devils fell to Buckeye Central 44-39.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

McDonald trailed by 9 at the half but outscored Buckeye Central 13-4 in the 3rd quarter to even the score heading to the final quarter.

But BC got off to a hot start in the 4th and sealed the deal late on the free throw line to grab the win.

Maddy Howard led the way for the Blue Devils with 11 points while Molly Howard added 10.

For Buckeye Central, Claudia Pifher had 19 while Taylor Ratiff added 17.