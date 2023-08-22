TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been officially named the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick beat out Kyle Trask who was likewise vying for the job.

Mayfield takes the reins from former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady who retired following last season.

In two preseason games, Mayfield has completed 8-9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Oklahoma product signed with the Bucs this offseason on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million.

Mayfield split last season between the Panthers and Rams. He was traded by Cleveland to Carolina last offseason. He finished the 2022 season filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams.

He played in 12 games last season, amassing 2,163 passing yards, with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.