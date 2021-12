VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite being outscored in the fourth quarter (8-4), Mathews held on to defeat Maplewood – 28-26. Bliss Brunstetter led all scorers with 14 points for the Mustangs.

Mathews returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Heartland Christian.

Bailey Starcher and Marisa Ventura each finished with 10 points apiece for the Rockets.

Maplewood will play at Southington on Monday.