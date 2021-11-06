Highlights: Brungard’s 5 touchdowns power Springfield past Norwayne

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolled past Creston Norwayne 41-13 in Division VI Region 21 in high school football playoff action on Saturday night.

Trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, Springfield went on to score 41 unanswered points.

Springfield Senior Quarterback Beau Brungard led the way with 270 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win.

He also amassed 80 passing yards and an additional touchdown in the victory for the Tigers.

Jakob Joyce finished with 64 receiving yards and a touchdown for Springfield.

With the win, Springfield improves to 11-1 on the season. The Tigers advance to face Columbia Station Columbia (11-1) next Saturday at 7 p.m. The game site is to be announced.

Norwayne’s playoff run comes to and end with a record of 8-4.