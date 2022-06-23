BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (WKBN) – The Ohio team got the best of Pennsylvania 35-28 in the 43rd Penn-Ohio All-Star Classic at Geneva on Thursday.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Ohio got on the board on their first drive when Springfield’s Beau Brungard found West Branch product Nick Wilson for the 8-yard touchdown.

The two would hook up again in the 2nd quarter, this time from 22-yards out to push the lead to 13-0 into the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Brungard would find Wilson yet again, for the pair’s third touchdown of the game, to make it 19-0 Ohio.

But the Pennsylvania team would score 20 unanswered points in the 2nd half to take a 20-19 lead late in the 4th quarter.

Ohio would answer back with a score of their own, this time with Brungard taking it himself from four yards out to put his team back in front 27-20.

After PA retook the lead on their ensuing drive, Ohio would answer back again, this time Brungard finding South Range grad Dylan Dominguez for the go-ahead touchdown to make it 35-28.

The win is Ohio’s fourth in the last six matchups.