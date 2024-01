HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jameka Brungard (18) and Ava Vecchione (17) combined for 35 points in Springfield’s 49-40 victory at United.

The Tigers had won five games in a row before falling in back-to-back contests to Mooney and South Range prior to Saturday’s win.

Springfield (7-4) will now travel to McDonald to face the Blue Devils on Monday.

Senior Grace Knight paced the Golden Eagles with 14 points while Addyson Blazer added 9 points.

United (8-3) will travel to Lisbon on Monday.