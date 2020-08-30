Brungard & Springfield in rhythm; Tigers’ rolling

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Sean Guerriero brings his Springfield Tiger team – who played for the state championship a year ago – into Mineral Ridge to take on the Rams.

Up 14-0 entering the second quarter, Springfield forced a fumble by inside the their own 10-yard line, Beau Brungard connected with Lukas Yemma on a 44-yard strike to midfield. Seven plays later, Nick Slike hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brungard to extend their lead to 21-0.

Again, next time the Tigers’ possessed the ball, Brungard raced 37-yards to the endzone to open up a four score lead.

With 7 seconds remaining, Clayton Nezbeth ran in the 4th down play from a yard out to head into the intermission up 35-0.

To open the third quarter, Springfield went on a 11-play drive with Austin Tindall scoring on a 1-yard run with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ Clayton Medvec booted a 52-yard field goal through the uprights in the fourth quarter to give Springfield a 45-0 advantage.

Midway through the final frame, Ridge gets on the board on a 6-yard touchdown connection from Mark Bunch to Jalen Royal-Eiland (45-7).