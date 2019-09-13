Pair of Brungard TD’s has Springfield pulling ahead of Columbiana

The Tigers host the Clippers in week three action

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two former ITCL powerhouses battle it out in week three with Columbiana visiting Springfield.

Springfield jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 9:23 to play in the first quarter when Garrett Walker reeled in a 21 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Beau Brungard.

Brungard then ran it in from 25 yards out with 9:47 left in the second quarter to extend the Tiger lead to 14-0.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.