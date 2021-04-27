Bruins keep Penguins in check, tighten East race in 3-1 win

WKBN.com
The Bruins topped the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night
by: WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer
Boston Bruins’ David Krejci (46) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and the Boston Bruins edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1.
David Krejci gave Boston the lead with a goal late in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored in the third