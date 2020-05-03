Bruce Zoldan’s Gouverneur Morris 3rd in Arkansas Derby, optimistic for Kentucky Derby qualification

A horse owned by local businessman Bruce Zoldan just missed out on Kentucky Derby qualification on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native Bruce Zoldan and Team Valor’s Gouverneur Morris came up short of qualifying for the Kentucky Derby Saturday as the horse finished third in the Arkansas Derby.

A first or second place finish would have given Gouverneur Morris qualification to the Kentucky Derby in September.

Gouverneur Morris was stuck in a pack for the majority of the race before breaking free and finishing strong just behind the 2nd place Basin.

Zoldan tells Sports Team 27 that he is hopeful that Gouverneur Morris will still have a chance to make the Kentucky Derby, the Top-20 horses in points qualify.

Gouverneur Morris is just six points outside the Top 20.

The Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for Saturday but due to the coronavirus has been rescheduled for September.