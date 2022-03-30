TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – Bruce Arians has officially stepped down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is transitioning to a front office role.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is being promoted to head coach. He becomes the fourth Black head coach in the history of the franchise, which is two more than any other team in the NFL has ever had.

The 69-year-old spent three seasons as the Bucs’ head coach, leading Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl title in 2021. In a release from the team, Arians said the decision to step down was not health related.

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another,” Arians said. “Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting Jason Licht and his staff.”

“I love football,” added Arians. “I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition—everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.

In his three seasons at the helm of the Buccaneers, he guided the team to a 31-18-0 record in the regular season for a winning percentage of .632, which is easily the best among head coaches in team annals.

Arians was previously the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17 and left as the winningest coach in franchise history.