Brubaker pitches Pirates past Brewers 6-1 in series opener

The Pirates rolled past the Brewers 6-1 Friday night

by: Steve Megargee, AP Sports Writer

Credit: boonchai wedmakawand/Moment/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE (AP) – JT Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their recent surge by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.

Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven.

Adam Frazier added a two-run triple. Brubaker yielded one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.76 in three starts this season.

The right-hander didn’t walk anybody, though he did hit three batters.

Adrian Houser allowed three runs in four 1/3 innings, ending Milwaukee’s franchise-record streak of eight straight games in which its starting pitchers worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.

