Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to win over slumping Cubs

Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings, left, and Dustin Fowler, right, celebrate after scoring on a single during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jacob Stallings, left, and Dustin Fowler, right, celebrate after scoring on a single during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1.

His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.

Trevor Williams  was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.

