Browns welcome 6 coaches as part of diversity program

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have welcomed six young coaches, including two women and former NFL player Leonard Hankerson, to take part in the final three weeks of their offseason program.

The coaches are part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which provides experience to young coaches working with NFL teams to potentially land full-time jobs.

Hankerson played four seasons with Washington. He’s in his second season coaching wide receivers at Stephen F. Austin.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said diversity will always be an important component for Cleveland’s organization.