BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 game has been flexed to the national stage on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The NFL made the official announcement on Tuesday.

Kickoff has been set for 4:30 p.m. and will be televised exclusively on NFL Network.

The Browns will be a part of a spotlight game for three straight weeks, as the Raiders game will be followed by the Browns’ Christmas Day game at Green Bay and a Week 17 Monday Night Football game at Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, 2022.