JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in his team preseason debut Saturday as the Browns topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13.

In his first action with the team, Watson completed just one pass, going 1/5 for seven yards.

On the second play of the game, center Nick Harris went down with an injury and was carted off the field. The extent of the injury is unknown but reports say that it could be serious.

Rookie Jerome Ford played well for Cleveland, scoring two touchdowns on the night, one rushing and one receiving.

Fellow rookie MJ Emerson returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Browns’ next preseason game is next Sunday against the Eagles.