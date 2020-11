FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) during an NFL football game in Cleveland. Ward is expected to miss at least a few games with a calf injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Philadelphia. Ward, who had an interception and several pass breakups, underwent an MRI on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns’ cornerback Denzel Ward has been diagnosed with a calf strain and is expected to miss some time.

Ward underwent an MRI on Monday, one day after playing every snap in the Browns’ 22-17 victory over the Eagles.

Ward is coming off one of his best games of the season against the Eagles.

He currently leads the NFL with 15 passes defended. He recorded four passes defended and his second interception of the season in Cleveland’s win over Philadelphia.