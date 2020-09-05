Browns trim roster, 2018 picks Thomas, Ratley among cuts

Sports

Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski has his first 53-man roster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp facility, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski has his first 53-man roster. It won’t stay the same for long.

Cleveland made 24 cuts on Saturday to get to the league’s mandated 53-man limit, releasing a few notable names, including defensive end Chad Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, and running back Dontrell Hilliard, who handled return duties last season.

Interestingly, Stefanski is going with just two quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum — out of the gate.

Third-stringer Garrett Gilbert, a close friend of Mayfield’s, was cut but could be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com