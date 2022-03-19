BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are trading backup quarterback Case Keenum to the Bills and signing former Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Browns are sending Keenum to Buffalo for a 7th-round pick according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Keenum spent two seasons with Cleveland, starting two games this past season.

Brissett spent 2021 with Miami, starting five games, throwing for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has spent six seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Colts and Dolphins.

The moves come just a day after announcing the trade for quarterback DeShaun Watson.