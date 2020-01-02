Browns to interview Ravens’ Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman for head coach

John Carroll graduate Greg Roman will interview with the Browns for their head coaching position Thursday.

FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman speaks with reporters at the NFL football team's training facility in Owings Mills, Md. The success of the Ravens has created an interest in coordinators Greg Roman and Don Martindale as potential candidates to fill NFL head coaching vacancies.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are slated to interview Ravens’ Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Thursday night in Baltimore.

Cleveland opened the interview process earlier on Thursday speaking with former Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

The 47-year old is a graduate and former player at John Carroll University, and the mastermind of a Ravens’ offense that averaged 33.2 points per game this season.

Under his watch, Baltimore set the NFL single 16-game season team rushing record with 3,296 yards.

Roman’s other previous stops in the NFL include stints with the 49ers and Bills.

