Browns to interview Ravens’ Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman for head coach

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are slated to interview Ravens’ Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Thursday night in Baltimore.
Cleveland opened the interview process earlier on Thursday speaking with former Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy.
The 47-year old is a graduate and former player at John Carroll University, and the mastermind of a Ravens’ offense that averaged 33.2 points per game this season.
Under his watch, Baltimore set the NFL single 16-game season team rushing record with 3,296 yards.
Roman’s other previous stops in the NFL include stints with the 49ers and Bills.