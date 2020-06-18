Browns to induct a pair of franchise legends this fall

The Cleveland Browns will induct Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter into their Legends program this Fall.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will induct former Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Josh Cribbs and wideout Webster Slaughter into their Legends program this fall.

They will be honored during a halftime ceremony Week 3 (Sept. 27), when the Browns host the Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cribbs originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He spent eight seasons with the Browns, quickly making his mark on special teams.

The three-time Pro Bowler owns 11 Browns return records and sits in a tie for first with the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history. He finished his Cleveland career with 11 special team touchdowns (eight on punts, three on kicks), 10,015 kickoff return yards and 2,154 punt return yards. He finished his 10-year career tied for third in NFL history with 13,488 career return yards, third in kickoff return yards (11,113) and fifth in career return touchdowns (11).

Slaughter played six seasons with the Browns from 1986 through 1991. In 84 games, he caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns.

According to a release, the Cleveland Browns organization honors the men who have contributed to the success of the Browns organization. The Legends Program started in 2001 with the automatic induction of the Browns’ then Pro Football Hall of Famers along with the initial class of five other inductees. An eight-person selection panel chooses the players to be honored. The team has named two Legends per season since 2010 with the exception of 2019, when it did not name any and instead honored Otto Graham with a statue outside of FirstEnergy Stadium and inducted Clay Matthews into the Ring of Honor.

To qualify as a Browns Legend, the players must have played for the team for at least five years, been a major contributor at their respective position and been retired from the NFL for at least five years.