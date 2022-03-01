BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint training camp practices in 2022.

The practices will be held in Berea leading up to the two teams playing a preseason game.

Last season, the Browns hosted the Giants for joint practices ahead of their preseason game. Most of the starters for both teams did not play in the game.

According to the report, Philadelphia put in a request to the league to play in Cleveland during August.