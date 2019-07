The former Pro-Bowler was released by the Packers on Wednesday

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that the Cleveland Browns are hosting free agent Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels Thursday in Berea.

The former Pro-Bowler was released by the Packers on Wednesday.

Daniels is a former fourth-round draft pick in 2012.

Daniels has started 72 of the 102 games that he has played in Green Bay. In seven seasons with the Packers, Daniels has amassed 236 combined tackles with 29 sacks and an interception.