Browns take Jamie Gillan off COVID list but add another

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves on Monday, including taking punter Jamie Gillan off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gillan was placed on the list July 30.

Cleveland also placed quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to the roster status.

Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The Browns also waived running back Brian Herrien and placed safety Karl Joseph on the Active/PUP list.