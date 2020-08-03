Browns take Jamie Gillan off COVID list but add another

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves on Monday, including taking punter Jamie Gillan off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gillan was placed on the list July 30.
Cleveland also placed quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to the roster status.
Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
The Browns also waived running back Brian Herrien and placed safety Karl Joseph on the Active/PUP list.