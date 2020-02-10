Browns’ suspended star hopes to be back on the team after Steelers game helmet incident

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York. Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Myles Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling off a Pittsburgh quarterback's helmet and hitting him over the head with it in November

NEW YORK CITY (WKBN) – Suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Monday at the league’s offices, hoping to be reinstated in the near future.

Garrett talked to both Goodell and other league officials during the meeting.

Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him over the head with it during a game on November 15.

Multiple national reports say it’s likely Garrett will be reinstated soon.

The expectation is that #Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett will be reinstated, sources have said, provided he completed the back end of all that was required — including counseling. No firm word from the NFL on when he’s officially back, though nothing is said to be coming today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games last season.