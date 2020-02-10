Browns’ suspended star hopes to be back on the team after Steelers game helmet incident

NEW YORK CITY (WKBN) – Suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Monday at the league’s offices, hoping to be reinstated in the near future.
Garrett talked to both Goodell and other league officials during the meeting.
Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him over the head with it during a game on November 15.
Multiple national reports say it’s likely Garrett will be reinstated soon.
Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games last season.