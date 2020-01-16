Browns & Steelers players to participate in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), Steven Nelson (22) and Bud Dupree (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the fourth consecutive year, Pro Bowlers from the AFC and NFC will compete against each other in unique competitions at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The following players have been confirmed to participate in the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown:

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver’s Von Miller, New England’s Stephon Gilmore, New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan, and Detroit’s Darius Slay are set to participate in the event.

Competitions at the Skills Showdown include:

PRECISION PASSING – Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one captain-appointed non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.

GRIDIRON GAUNTLET – Five players from each team will participate in a head-to-head relay race designed to showcase strength, speed, and agility. Competitions include a fumble scramble, among others.

BEST HANDS – Two WR-QB duos from each conference will compete in a timed relay race to catch a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets as quickly as possible. Designated targets require a specific style of catch – diving, one-handed, over the shoulder, etc. – which must be executed before the receiver can move on to the next target.

THREAD THE NEEDLE – A one-minute head-to-head offense vs. defense challenge, as each conference’s quarterbacks try to hit as many targets as possible while the opposing team’s defensive backs work together to limit their success rate.

EPIC PRO BOWL DODGEBALL – In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will air at 1:30pm on ESPN.