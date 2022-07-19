(WKBN)- Two pass rushers from the AFC North are among the best rated players in the upcoming Madden 23 video game.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt are both rated 99 overall, the highest possible rating a player can have in the game.

Garrett was announced as a member of the Madden 99 Club on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report. This past season, Garrett set the Browns single-season sack record and finished third in the NFL with 16 sacks.

According to CBS Sports Pittsburgh, Watt was announced as a member of the club on Sunday. Last season, the reigning NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year tied Michael Strahan with 22.5 sacks, which is the most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982.

Legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden will be on the cover of the game. Madden passed away late last year.

Madden 23 will be released on Friday, August 19, 2022.