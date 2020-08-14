Browns’ starting center to miss time following knee surgery

Cleveland Browns' Center JC Tretter underwent knee surgery on Thursday, and could be out several weeks.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ Center JC Tretter underwent knee surgery on Thursday, and could be out several weeks.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement on Friday afternoon in a Zoom call with Cleveland media.

The 29-year-old Tretter has played in all 48 games with the Browns since signing with them in free agency back in 2017.

Rookie Nick Harris, selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, is expected to take his place. Harris started off 50 career college games at Washington. He earned First-Team All-PAC 12 honors as both a junior and senior.