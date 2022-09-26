MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash in Medina County on Monday.

The accident took place after he left the team’s practice facility, and the team says it is gathering more information.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries along with a female passenger.

The accident took place on State Route 18. Both Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett reportedly lost control of his vehicle, a gray 2021 Porsche, which overturned.

Multiple published reports say that impairment is not suspected in the accident.

Sports Team 27 will update with further details when they become available.