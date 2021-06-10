Browns staffer Brownson suspended for DUI, will not lose job

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson has been suspended by the team but won’t lose her job after an arrest for drunken driving.

Brownson pleaded no contest to charges stemming from her arrest on May 27.

She was stopped for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

According to the police report, an officer detected the smell of alcohol and said she had slurred speech.

Brownson had her license suspended for one year and will have to take an intervention course.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said she has been disciplined by the team. He didn’t reveal the length of her suspension but said she’s going to remain employed by the Browns.