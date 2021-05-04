Browns sign veteran defensive lineman that hasn’t missed game in four years

Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Damion Square (71) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The nine-year veteran has spent the past seven seasons with the Chargers

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran defensive lineman Damion Square to a free agent contract.

The nine-year veteran has spent the past seven seasons with the Chargers. He has appeared in 81 games with 24 starts and has not missed a game in each of the past four seasons.

Square was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He spent parts of the 2014 season with the Eagles and Chiefs before landing with the Chargers later that season.

Last season in Los Angeles, Square finished with 20 tackles and a sack.

He joins a a revamped defensive line that includes newcomers Malik Jackson (free agent), Tommy Togiai (draft), Marvin Wilson (undrafted free agent), and Malik McDowell (free agent) that were added during the offseason.