Browns sign top college tight end in the country

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant plays against Ohio State during an NCAA football, in Columbus, Ohio. Bryant was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns have officially signed tight end Harrison Bryant to a four-year rookie deal.

Bryant was selected with the 115th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft back in April.

Bryant was a first-team All-American and won the 2019 John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

He led all players at the position with 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. As a junior, he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection after posting 45 receptions, 662 yards and four touchdowns.