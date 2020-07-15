Browns sign second-round pick; entire draft class now under contract

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates his sack of Mississippi quarterback Jordan Ta’amu during the first half of a game in Baton Rouge, La. Delpit was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed second-round draft pick Grant Delpit to a four-year rookie deal.

The contract is reportedly worth approximately $7.465 million, including a $2.989 million signing bonus.

During his three seasons at LSU, Delpit totaled 199 tackles, 17.5 for a loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions, 24 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He is a two-time All-American and won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Last season, he racked up 65 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions.

The Browns have now signed their entire seven player 2020 Draft class.

Training camp is slated to begin later this month.