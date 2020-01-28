Closings and delays
Browns sign fullback with ties to new head coach Kevin Stefanski

Sports

New head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have signed a fullback to the team's reserve/futures list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed fullback Johnny Stanton to the reserve/futures list Tuesday.

Stanton is a 6’2, 240 pound fullback out of UNLV.

He was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

That year, he was placed on injured reserve during roster cuts.

In 2019, Stanton spent part of the season on the Vikings practice squad.

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was on the Vikings staff both of those seasons.

Stanton is a native of Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

