Browns sign fourth-round pick to rookie deal

Cleveland Browns tackle James Hudson III runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed fourth-round pick James Hudson III to his rookie contract.

The tackle was selected in the fourth round out of Cincinnati, 110th overall in the NFL Draft.

The native of Toledo, Ohio played in eleven games for the Bearcats after transferring from Michigan.

In 2020, he earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors and was tabbed a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.

The Browns have now signed four of their eight draft picks.