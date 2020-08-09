Browns sign former XFL offensive lineman

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – After opt outs to several offensive lineman, the Cleveland Browns have signed guard Michael Dunn to a contract.
Dunn is 315-pounds and will enter his first NFL season.
In 2017, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams. He would spend time on the practice squad and then again on the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018.
Dunn also spent time with the Dolphins during the 2019 preseason and was a member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020.
Cleveland released TE Nate Wieting to make room for Dunn on the roster.