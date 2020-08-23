Browns sign former Super Bowl MVP

Seattle Seahawks Malcolm Smith in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed linebacker and former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith.

Smith is entering his eighth season in the NFL, after being originally drafted in the seventh round by Seattle out of USC.

The veteran linebacker has appeared in 104 regular season games with the Seahawks (2011-2014), Raiders (2014-16), 49ers (2017-18), Jaguars (2019) and Cowboys (2019).

During his career, he has amassed 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

While playing for the Seahawks, Smith was named the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl XLVIII. He piled up 10 tackles, one fumble recovery and an interception for a touchdown in Seattle’s 43-8 win over Denver.