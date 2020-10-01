Browns sign former Steelers’ wide receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed former Steelers’ Wide Receiver/Returner Ryan Switzer to the practice squad.

He was waived by Pittsburgh in the final roster cuts prior to the season.

Switzer is in his fourth season in the NFL.

Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cowboys, Switzer was traded to the Steelers in 2018.

In 41 career games, Switzer has 50 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned 67 punts for 537 yards and a touchdown, along with 63 kickoff returns for 1,373 yards.

Switzer could help the Browns on special teams and kickoff and punt returner following the season-ending injury to JoJo Natson.

