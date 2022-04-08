BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year free-agent deal.

His agent Mike McCartney announced the news on Twitter Friday evening.

Dobbs spent parts of two seasons with the Steelers as a backup quarterback after being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in six games in his NFL career, completing 10-17 passes for 45 yards.

He will serve as depth behind starter Deshaun Watson and backup Jacoby Brissett.

Dobbs recently received interest from the Ravens and Patriots.