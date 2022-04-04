BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed former Green Bay Packers’ punter Corey Bojorquez to a free-agent contract.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal was the first to report the signing.

Bojorquez appeared in all 17 games for Green Bay last season, averaging 46.5 yards per punt, landing 18 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

The 25-year-old was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by New England in 2018.

He later spent three seasons with Buffalo before signing with the Rams as a free agent. Bojorquez was later traded to Green Bay.