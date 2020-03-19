Browns sign former Akron wideout to free agent deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL Network reports that the Browns have signed Wide Receiver/Kick Returner JoJo Natson to a one-year free agent contract.
He played three seasons of college football at Utah State before transferring to Akron for his senior campaign.
The deal is reportedly worth $1 million.
The 26-year old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to his stint in Los Angeles, he spent a year with the New York Jets.
Primarily a special teams player, Natson averaged 22 yards per kickoff return, and 7.8 yards per punt return for the Rams last season.