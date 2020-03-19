Browns sign former Akron wideout to free agent deal

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) carries the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL Network reports that the Browns have signed Wide Receiver/Kick Returner JoJo Natson to a one-year free agent contract.

He played three seasons of college football at Utah State before transferring to Akron for his senior campaign.

The deal is reportedly worth $1 million.

The 26-year old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to his stint in Los Angeles, he spent a year with the New York Jets.

Primarily a special teams player, Natson averaged 22 yards per kickoff return, and 7.8 yards per punt return for the Rams last season.