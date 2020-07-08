Browns sign first-round pick to rookie contract

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) plays against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Wills was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed first-round pick Jedrick Wills to his rookie contract.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $19.702 million and includes a fifth-year option.

Wills was selected with the 10th overall pick in April’s draft.

The 21-year-old product from the University of Alabama is expected to start at left tackle for Cleveland.

His signing leaves safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jacob Phillips as the only unsigned Browns’ draft choices.

Wills is a 6-foot-4-inch, 312-pound junior and First Team All-SEC selection at Alabama. He started all 13 games at right tackle this past season, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 11 wins, including a victory in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.