CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed fifth-round pick (160 overall) Nick Harris to his rookie contract.

He played at the University of Washington and is the 3rd 2020 NFL Draft pick to sign with the team.

Harris was a three-year starter for the Huskies and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior and senior. He started at right guard before moving to center for his final two seasons.

He started 40 of 50 career games in his time with Washington.