Browns sign draft pick from Ohio State

Sports

The former Ohio State standout was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Berea, Ohio. The Browns signed another player in their Class of 2021. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal on Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the official signing of fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai to his rookie contract.

The former Ohio State standout was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, #132 overall.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Togiai played in 33 games with seven starts. He piled up 49 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble during his career in Columbus.

For his efforts in 2020, he earned second-team All Big-Ten Conference honors.

The Browns have now signed five of their eight picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com