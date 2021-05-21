Browns sign draft pick from Ohio State

FILE – In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Berea, Ohio. The Browns signed another player in their Class of 2021. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal on Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the official signing of fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai to his rookie contract.

The former Ohio State standout was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, #132 overall.

During his time with the Buckeyes, Togiai played in 33 games with seven starts. He piled up 49 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble during his career in Columbus.

For his efforts in 2020, he earned second-team All Big-Ten Conference honors.

The Browns have now signed five of their eight picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.