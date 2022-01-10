BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed eight players to reserve/futures contracts including former Warren Harding product Hjalte Froholdt.

Froholdt spent his sophomore year playing football at Warren G. Harding High School as a foreign exchange student and eventually graduated from the IMG Academy in Florida.

Froholdt was a three-year starter at Arkansas and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Also signed on Monday were tight ends Miller Forristall and Nick Guggemos, cornerback Nate Meadors, guard David Moore, fullback Johnny Stanton IV, tackle Alex Taylor, and defensive end Curtis Weaver.