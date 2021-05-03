Browns sign 5 undrafted free agents

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) celebrates a sack in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents on Monday.

Marvin Wilson, DT – Florida State

Wilson is 6 foot 4, 303 pounds and appeared in 39 games with the Seminoles. During that time he recorded 110 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 blocked kicks. Wilson is the player in a Power 5 conference since 2000 with at least 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and a fumble recovery in a single game as a junior.

Tre Harbison, RB – Charlotte

Harbison is 5 foot 11, 218 pounds, and was a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois. He recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and finished his career at Northern Illinois with 2,345 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. His season at Charlotte was cut short due to COVID-19, but he led the program in rushing with 337 yards and four touchdowns.

Romeo McKnight, DE – Charlotte

McKnight is 6 foot 4, 252 pounds, and has been enrolled at Iowa, Illinois State, and Charlotte during his college career. He spent two seasons with the Redbirds and recorded 111 tackles, 25.5 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He joined Charlotte as a graduate transfer, playing in all six games and finishing with 24 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Emmanuel Rugamba, CB – Miami (Ohio)

Rugamba is 5 foot 11, 198 pounds, and started his college career at Iowa. He played in 22 games with the Hawkeyes and recorded 55 tackles and two interceptions. At Miami, he totaled 96 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games.

Kiondre Thomas, CB – Kansas State

Thomas is 6 foot, 185 pounds, and started his career at Minnesota. He played in 32 games and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception for the golden gophers. At Kansas State, he played in 8 games and started the final four games of the season as a senior.

The Browns also signed free-agent defensive tackle Malik McDowell. He is 6 foot 6, 295 pounds, and was a 2017 draft pick from Michigan State. McDowell has not appeared yet in an NFL game. He missed his entire rookie season after being injured in a motor vehicle accident.

Cleveland’s current roster stands at 89 players.